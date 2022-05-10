Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

May 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing accreditation and inviting public comment.



A team of assessors from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) will arrive on June 6th to examine all aspects of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.



Sheriff Mike Murphy said verification by the team that the Office meets “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation - a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.



As part of the final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team, which can be done by telephone or email.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office must comply with 105 standards in order to achieve accredited status.



Sheriff Murphy added that “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”



Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.



The City of Howell Police Department was the first in Livingston County to become accredited.



The Brighton City Police Department is currently involved in the accreditation process.



More information is attached.