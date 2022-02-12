Sheriff's Deputy Hailed A Hero For Lifesaving Actions

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting the heroic, lifesaving actions of Deputy Ray Marino who rushed into a building fire to rescue a resident despite heavy smoke and near-zero visibility.



A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page highlighted the incident and Marino’s unwavering dedication to the safety of the community.



On the morning of January 29th, Central Dispatch started receiving calls about a building that was on fire on Highland Road. Deputy Marino was dispatched to the address, where he began to evacuate the building’s residents as the fire and smoke spread quickly. After being advised that a resident was still in the building on the east side, Deputy Marino rushed back into the building.



The Office says even though there was heavy smoke coming out of the door on the east side, reducing visibility to near zero, he quickly made his way inside and reappeared shortly assisting the resident out of the danger.



Once out of the building, Howell Deputy Fire Chief Brian Anderson and a past member of the Department, Anthony Riccio, assisted Deputy Marino in carrying the resident to safety, where he was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.



The Office said there is no question that Deputy Marino’s selfless actions saved the life of one of their residents – adding the instinct to place his own life in jeopardy for the sake of a stranger highlights his dedication to the protection of the community.



A link to the post is provided.