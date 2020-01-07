Sheriff's Office Holding Second Citizens Police Academy

January 7, 2020

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging eligible community members to apply for its Citizens Police Academy to learn more about the Sheriff’s Office and how it operates.



The Sheriff's Office is holding its second Citizens Police Academy, which will run for two hours a week on Thursday evenings, from 6 to 8pm, for 14 weeks. Sheriff Mike Murphy says the Academy is designed to give the public an inside look at what the Sheriff’s Office does and how they do it.



Some of the classes will consist of the actual training deputies receive, such as a Fire Arms Range Simulator and Emergency Vehicle Operation, evidence processing, and others. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license, pass a background check, must not have any pending criminal cases, and not have any felony convictions. Classes are expected to begin on Thursday, March 19th and conclude with graduation on June 18th.



For questions and/or applications, contact Deputy Ray Marino at rmarino@livgov.com.