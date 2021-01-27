Community Partners Work Help Homeless Of Livingston County

January 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local partnership is helping raise funds to cover the cost of sheltering homeless adult men and women while promoting local awareness about the barriers homeless individuals face on a consistent basis within Livingston County.



The Howell Eagle Riders, a chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagle, began supporting the efforts of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County in 2019. Most recently the organization donated $4,000 to secure 80 nights of emergency shelter for the Severe Weather Network’s 2021 season.



The Network has been providing seasonal emergency sheltering services to homeless adult men and women since 2015. Currently, operating from a local hotel due to a pandemic pivot from a congregate shelter to leasing individual hotel rooms, the organization has been limited to 10 hotel rooms per night due to budget constraints. The non-profit has been booked to capacity for the majority of this season, having served 25 guests to date. Grant funding and community donations support the program. Case management connects guests with local human services agencies to ensure they’re taking initiatives to improve their situation and follow through on all steps necessary towards securing sustainable housing.



Network Co-Chair Diane Duncan said staff and program guests are most grateful for the generosity, support and kindness the Eagle Riders bestowed upon the organization - adding they recognize the fact that both organizations play a key role in helping fellow community members in need. She says they’re excited to partner with the Eagle Riders on future fundraising endeavors that will ultimately, benefit men, women and families within Livingston County.



The Severe Weather Network provides sheltering from December 1st through April 30th. Homeless adult men and women seeking shelter can contact the Severe Weather Network at 810-534-7625 to check availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information is available in the attached press release.