Livingston County Schools Weigh Cell Phone Restrictions to Support Student Well-Being

October 27, 2025

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Superintendents across Livingston County are actively considering new cell phone restrictions aimed at improving student focus, mental health, and academic performance.



During the latest taping of WHMI’s “Meet the People” podcast, district leaders from Hartland, Fowlerville and Pinckney said they are considering stronger policies around cell phone use during the school day. The considerations come as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislators in Lansing have expressed support for limiting cell phone use in schools, though no statewide policy has been adopted.



Fowlerville Community Schools Superintendent Matthew Stuard said his district is giving serious thought to piloting what he calls a “bell-to-bell cell phone free day,” which would prohibit phone use throughout the day, including lunch and in-between classes.



“We’re going to be speaking with our parents through a couple of community forums coming up and we’re going to be speaking to our students,” he said, noting that the district has sent a newsletter to parents raising the idea. “We’ve seen the research on it in terms of improving student mental health and anxiety and student achievement, and we think in Fowlerville that’s something we want to explore a little bit more. It’s not guaranteed that we’re going to go that far.”

He added: “We’re having discussions with our staff, our community and our school board.”



Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes said students themselves recognize the problem.



“I met with 15 high school students and asked them the same question: ‘If the Governor were to sign a law that says no phones in the classroom, how would you feel about that?’ And all 15 students said, ‘Mr. Hughes, they shouldn’t be used during instruction time.’ The students know better,” Hughes said.



Pinckney Community Schools Superintendent Rick Todd said he’s heard similarly from students in his district.

“Our kids are saying, we feel better without the phones in front of us,” Todd said.



Todd added that the district is being intentional about collaborating with parents to raise awareness and secure buy-in before making any policy changes.



“One thing we’ve been really intentional about in the past year is really collaborating with our parents and educating them, because what you want is their support,” Todd said. “And sometimes there is a push and pull when it comes to technology, especially in the age of school threats and school violence and we totally understand that.”



Todd said the district has shared the bestselling book ‘The Anxious Generation’ by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt with its PTO book clubs and screened the documentary ‘Screenagers’ in select schools, with upcoming plans for a district-wide showing.



“I think once (parents) see and they understand (that) we’re all working together – and with me as a parent as well – I think they feel supported and they feel more apt to support what we’re trying to do. Because it really is about the well-being (of students),” Todd said.



WHMI’s “Meet the People” podcast is available at the link below.