Livingston County Salvation Army Seeks Coats For Kids Donations

December 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Donations of new and gently used winter gear will help make the winter season a little warmer for Livingston County families in need.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County, in partnership with WHMI-FM, is seeking donations of new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, snow pants, and winter boots.



Clean and gently used items can be dropped off in Coats for Kids donation boxes at the following businesses:



- Brighton Ford (Grand River & I-96)

- Once Upon A Child-Brighton (Grand River across from Meijer)

- Dan Hall Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep Ram (Pinckney)

- Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce (317 Union Street-Milford)

- Gentle Family Dentistry (546 North Lafayette Street-South Lyon)

- Spartan Tire (716 South Michigan Avenue-Howell)



- Mugg & Bopps:

763 South Michigan Avenue (by the Railroad Tracks-Howell)

1600 Pinckney Road (D-19-Howell)

11055 Highland Road (M-59-Hartland)

7999 Mason Road (Fowlerville)



All donations will be made available without cost to those in need at The Salvation Army Church and Social Services building on Lake Street in Howell. The office is located at 503 Lake Street in Howell. The donations are not for resale at the Thrift Store.



More information can be found at the provided links.