Livingston County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Underway

November 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bells are ringing out at Red Kettles across Livingston County – a sure sign that the holiday season is here.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is getting in full swing.



The goal of this year’s Christmas Campaign is to raise $400,000 between the kettles, donations, and mail appeals to help those most in need. The goal reflects continued and increased need in the community – particularly when it comes to people needing help with food and housing assistance, utilities, and other basic needs according to Lieutenant Robert Leach.



Leach told WHMI they’re very thankful for all of the community support and generosity. He said volunteers are being sought for various efforts including helping out with their Toy Store in partnership with Toys for Tots but also bell ringing at various locations.



The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve, although mail appeal extends into the new year.