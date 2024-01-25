3rd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day

January 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community recognition and breakfast event is set next week that’s focused on celebrating and expanding public transportation in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition is bringing back the 3rd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day next Friday, February 2nd in Cleary Commons at Cleary University in Genoa Township from 8am to 9:30am. The event promotes public transportation for all in Livingston County, while appreciating transit workers and riders.



The Coalition and partners actively advocate for improved public transportation for all in and around Livingston County. The push is for all public transportation riders and potential riders to have access to an expanded network that can get them to and from medical appointments, work, school, shopping, and recreation to bring together an inclusive society where support is offered to help the elderly, less fortunate, disabled, and people without licenses.



Planning Committee Chair Mark Hymes told WHMI the event celebrates where they are and how far they’ve come but also sets the vision for the next five years while advocating for full implementation of the Livingston County Transit Master Plan. Hymes said they’re focused on equitable access to safe, reliable, and adequate public transportation, especially on weekends and evenings.



Hymes commented “People who rely on public transportation to get around the county want to have the same access as those who are driving their own personal vehicles. The message for the day is that public transportation in Livingston County has significantly improved since the implementation of the LETSGo App and with portions of the Livingston County Transit Master Plan being implemented in a patchwork format. We want to celebrate where we are, who has helped us get to where we are today, and acknowledge there is much more to do to offer the true vision of the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, its stakeholders, and the public transportation riders. Equity should not be a charged word. All too often, it becomes polarized. However, equity, in this respect, means similar access for a person who is dependent on public transportation to get to and from work, shopping, recreation, medical services, and much more, just like anyone else who has their own vehicle and can drive”.



The breakfast starts off the event at 8am and will be followed by a short program and speakers from various organizations. As was done last year, any community, municipality, city, village, township, or organization that officially proclaims February 4th, 2024, as Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day will be recognized. February 4th is the nationally observed Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day. In addition to the communities proclaiming the day, those that are actively working to provide public transportation by contracting with LETS will also be recognized.



Registration is appreciated but not required. An event flyer and a link to more information are provided.