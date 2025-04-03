Five Livingston County Robotics Teams Headed To State Championship

April 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Five Livingston County robotics teams are heading to the prestigious FIRST in Michigan State Championship, which starts today.



There 528 robotics teams in Michigan, and five local teams moved forward to the state finals after district qualifier events. They include:



#3536 Electro Eagles, Hartland Consolidated Schools

#3668 TroBots, Whitmore Lake Public Schools

#4776 S.C.O.T.S. Bots, Howell Public Schools

#7056 The F.A.S.T Team, Fowlerville Community Schools

#7220 Steel Falcons, Livingston Christian Schools



Parent Stephanie Shinabery has a child on Team #7220, noting that it only has seven members on the team. She told WHMI “Our county has done amazing job, we have 5 teams that made it to states”.



The 2025 FIRST in Michigan State Championship gets underway today and runs through Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University.



More than 160 of the state’s top robotics teams are competing for a chance to advance to the FIRST Championship to be held April 16th through 19th in Houston, Texas.