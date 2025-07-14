Livingston Co. Road Projects Scheduled This Week

July 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission has a pair of projects on the scheduled this week.



Beginning Monday, crews will be laying gravel along Fisher Road between Barron and Marr in the Howell/Oceola Township area. Fisher will be closed to through traffic through at least Thursday.



In Green Oak Township, culvert replacement is scheduled on 8 Mile Road Between Dixboro and Earhart Roads. Work starts Monday and is expected to be completed in late August. Eight Mile will be closed between Dixboro and Earhart Roads at the Walker Drain; and motorists will need to follow the posted detour.



In the Deerfield Township area, culvert replacement over the Cranberry Creek on Argentine Road at East Dean Road is scheduled Monday through September 19th. Argentine Road will be closed at E Dean Road, with detours posted.



On Tuesday, crews will start berm work along Owosso Road, from Chase Lake Road to Sherwood Road in Conway/Cohoctah Townships. Owosso Road will be closed to through traffic through Wednesday.



Then on Thursday, a week-long rehabilitation of Kensington Road begins, between Stobart and Pleasant Valley. Kensington Road will remain open under flag control, but drivers are asked to consider an alternate route during construction.