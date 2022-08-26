Livingston County Road Commission Projects Progressing

Construction is moving along on the Winans Lake Road/Rickett Road roundabout and officials say motorists are starting to get used to the intersection closure.



The Livingston County Road Commission met Thursday morning and an update on the project was provided.



Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk says the roundabout is under construction right now and the intersection is closed. He says the project is on schedule and is set to open in mid-to-late October or November, depending on the weather.



Wasylk told WHMI it’s a busy intersection and the closure did impact traffic quite a bit. Once it’s been closed for a little while, which it has, he says people will start getting used to it and finding their way around.



Separately, construction on the White Road Bridge in Deerfield Township is set to start in mid-to-late September and should be open by winter. That will be a total bridge removal and replacement project.