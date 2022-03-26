Forum To Feature GOP Candidates For Michigan SOS

March 26, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





An upcoming forum aims to help educate local voters about the Republican candidates running for Michigan Secretary of State.



The Livingston County Republican Party will host the candidate forum on Wednesday, April 6th. A press release states three candidates running for the Republican nomination have been invited to attend the forum: Cindy Berry, the Chesterfield Township clerk; Kristina Karamo, an educator and political commentator; and State Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain.



Separately, GOP candidate and Plainfield Township Clerk Cathleen Postmus has also declared a run for SOS. Candidates will be narrowed down in the August Primary election.



Incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson is eligible to seek re-election but has not made an official announcement. No Democrats have filed.



Meanwhile, the candidate forum will take place on Wednesday, April 6th at 6:30 pm at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. Admission is free but a limited number of VIP reserved seating is available for $20 per person. Sponsorships and VIP tickets can be purchased online.



