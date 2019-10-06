Livingston County Register Of Deeds Elected To MARD Board

October 6, 2019

A Livingston County official has been elected to a statewide position.



The Michigan Association of Register of Deeds recently held their 105th Annual Educational Conference in St. Joseph, in which 2020 Officers were elected. Livingston County Register of Deeds Brandon Denby was elected by his fellow Registers across the state as the association’s 2nd Vice President. Association President Paul DeYoung said they were, “fortunate to have a 2nd Vice President of Mr. Denby’s caliber, experience, and professionalism” and that he has demonstrated leadership and attention to detail as the Register of Deeds of Livingston County.



The other 2020 Officers elected at the conference were President Stewart Sanders, who serves as the Newaygo County Register of Deeds; Roscommon County Register/Clerk Michelle Stevenson as 1st Vice President; Isabella County Register Karen Jackson as Treasurer and 3rd Vice President Ann Manning-Clayton, the Gladwin County Register of Deeds. (JK)