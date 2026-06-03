Livingston County Receives Ninth Straight GFOA Budget Award

June 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



For the ninth consecutive year, Livingston County reports it has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for their 2026 Operating Budget Document.



This award reflects the County’s commitment to meet the highest principals of government budgeting, according to a release.



To receive this prestigious award, Livingston County satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.



The 2026 Budget Book received outstanding ratings in a majority of the rating categories and special recognition for its performance measures and strategic goals and strategies.



“Our Budget Book is a great source of information about Livingston County’s budget and the activities of each department. For it to be recognized with the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a ninth year in a row is a tremendous accomplishment. The finished product is a credit to the many staff members involved with the process, with special recognition to our Fiscal Services and Communications departments,” said County Administrator, Nathan Burd.



Each year, Elected Officials, Courts, and departments devote hours of thoughtful consideration and professional foresight to the budgeting process and creation of the annual budget.



The County’s Budget Book not only reflects the budget process, but it also serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations plan, and a communication device, according to Burd's office.



There are over 1,900 participants in GFOA’s Budget Award Program, and each has pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting while providing an excellent example for other governments throughout the nation.