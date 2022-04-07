Livingston County Hosting Spring Compost Bin & Rain Barrel Sale

April 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





A community sale aims to help Livingston County residents do some good for the environment.



Livingston County is hosting its spring 2022 Community Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale.



Organizers say backyard composting is an excellent way to reduce trash going to landfills while rain barrels reduce water costs and keep water clean. The barrels also provide a natural source of water for plants and gardens while reducing that amount of pollutants that enter local storm drains.



For the community sale because items are being purchased in bulk, the County is able to offer compost bins, rain barrels and accessories at reduced prices.



Orders must be placed by April 21st. Items need to be picked up by April 23rd at the Livingston County Garage located at 918 North Street in Howell.



Details are available in the provided link.