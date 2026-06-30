Livingston County Prosecutor Honored With National Traffic Safety Award

June 30, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Kate Kerbrat has been named the 2026 National Traffic Safety Prosecutor of the Year.



Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry announced Tuesday that Kerbrat received the national honor, which recognizes prosecutors who demonstrate leadership, dedication and skill in prosecuting serious traffic offenses.



“Kate Kerbrat represents the very best of the legal profession,” Henry said, citing Kerbrat’s compassion, work ethic and courtroom advocacy. “She has dedicated her career to seeking justice for victims and their families in some of the most tragic and complex traffic crash cases imaginable.”



Henry said Kerbrat, who handles Livingston County’s most serious felony traffic offenses, has earned statewide distinction for her expertise in crash reconstruction evidence and complex vehicular homicide litigation.



Henry said the award also reflects the collaboration between the Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies, adding that Kerbrat’s work with crash reconstructionists, officers and expert witnesses has helped secure justice for victims and safer roads for local communities.



The National Traffic Safety Prosecutor of the Year Award is presented annually at the National Association of Prosecutor Coordinators conference. Kerbrat will travel to Maine next month to accept the award.



She was also recently recognized by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners for the achievement and her dedication to the community.