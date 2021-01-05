Court: Prepare For Vaccination Of Incapacitated Family Members

January 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out, the judge presiding over a local court system is asked that a certain population be prepared.



Livingston County Probate Court is urging the public to make sure that incapacitated family members in nursing homes who are not able to give consent to be vaccinated have taken the appropriate legal steps to give consent. A press release states that for example, if an incapacitated individual does not have a patient advocate or guardian to act on their behalf, a family member may want to petition the court to appoint a guardian.



Chief Probate Judge Miriam Cavanaugh said “While many residents of nursing homes and family members have already taken the necessary legal steps to allow for important medical decisions to be made on their behalf, the court wants to make sure that there are no delays in vaccinating vulnerable populations.”



The court is also asking local nursing homes to inventory patient records in order to determine which patients require third party consent and to make sure the information is up to date. In addition, the court said it plans to make every effort to act on petitions as quickly as possible.



Those with questions are asked to contact the Livingston County Probate Court at 517-546-3750.