Clerk: Months Of Preparation Went Into Tuesday’s Primary Election

February 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Months of preparation went into Tuesday’s Presidential Primary Elections.



Michigan moved up the date of the presidential primary to February - keeping local clerks busy leading up to and on Election Day.



Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump both won their parties' respective primary elections as expected.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI they had a lot of time invested in the presidential primary election and were very busy leading up to it – not just with the early voting period but also because there was a lot of equipment that had to be received to be used at the early voting sites. All of that got delivered to county clerk offices in Michigan’s 83 counties. Hundley said they conducted all of the acceptance testing and got the equipment distributed to the proper jurisdictions – noting they’ve been working on the presidential primary election for months and it started with ballot programming early in December.



As for Election Day itself, Hundley said it was quiet and went pretty smoothly. She said they had a little issue with one electronic poll book in a jurisdiction and Green Oak Township had a transformer go out and four precincts there lost power but “the local clerks do what the local clerks do” – meaning they assess the situation and adapt. Hundley said three of the precincts were on automatic back-up generators and the fourth had a generator delivered in short order and voting was never interrupted.



Hundley stressed that the local clerks in Livingston County do a fantastic job of managing their precincts and handling the “minor incidents that always seem to happen on election day”.



All results are considered un-official until certified.



The Board of Canvassers will meet this Thursday morning at 9am in the Elections Division in the Historic County Courthouse in downtown Howell. Hundley said it’s an open meeting and they invite the public to attend and watch the process work, noting it’s a good opportunity for anyone who might have questions.



