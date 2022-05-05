Livingston County For Ukraine Prayer Service & Fundraiser

May 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A fundraiser and prayer service is being organized for all churches and the community at large to help the people of Ukraine.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, Cornerstone Church in Brighton and 2/42 Community Church are all helping to organize the event on June 7th from 7 to 8:30pm.



Organizers say the goal is to raise a lot of money to help the Ukrainian people through Samaritan's Purse. Funds will go toward Samaritan's Purse Hospital in LVIV & Outpatient Clinics; airlifts with food, water and medical supplies; and backpacks for refugee children.



It was noted the money will go into the Brighton Chamber Foundation account and will then be distributed to Samaritan's Purse in its entirety. All donations are tax deductible.



Organizers stressed that there is an open invitation for both churches and residents to the community event. The Prayer Service will take place at Cornerstone Church in Brighton located at 9455 Hilton Road.



A link to donate is provided.