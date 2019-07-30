More Power Outages In Livingston County

July 30, 2019

Power outages remain for some Livingston County residents following strong storms that rolled through Sunday and then again Monday afternoon.



Thousands of DTE Energy customers were again left without power Sunday night and then again yesterday after more storms rolled through. Around 15,000 customers across the region were initially impacted, mostly in Oakland and Livingston County. DTE Energy Outage maps show scattered outages remain throughout the Brighton, Hamburg, Oceola, Milford and Highland Township areas. A large portion of impacted customers are in the US-23 and Hyne Road area near the Milford Proving Grounds. Restoration estimates show that the majority of customers should have power restored by 3:30pm today. This latest round of outages comes on the heels of massive outages a week ago in which roughly 600,000 customers were without power across Southeast Michigan. The outages came amid a heatwave and some local residents reported being out of power for as long as five days.



Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in effect for the Huron River in Hamburg Township due to the continued rainfall. The warning has been in effect since last week and the river has slowly been receding. However, the National Weather Service says yesterday’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have slowed descent of the river and is keeping it steady just above flood stage at 6.6 feet. Flood stage is 6.5 feet and minor flooding is occurring. The National Weather Service expects the Huron River to fall below flood stage later tonight. (JM)