County Planning's Brown Bag Lunch To Be Held Virtually

July 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The next meeting of a popular monthly lunch series that will explore the environment and its impact on properties will be held virtually.



The next installment of the Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch Series was initially set to take place at the Genoa Township Hall next Wednesday, July 28th, from noon to 1pm. However, organizers say that due to unforeseen circumstances, the event will now be held virtually on Zoom.



An update noted that there will not be a hybrid meeting option with in-person participation but hopefully a hybrid event will take place in the near future.



This month’s special guests for the Brown Bag Lunch will be Doug Brown and Rick Welsh from ASTI Environmental. They’ll be discussing residential, agricultural, and commercial properties with a focus on environmental and ecological due diligence, as well current regulations that affect Livingston County communities.



Brown and Welsh will also present information regarding PFAS, vapor intrusion and the differences between environmental assessments, and what the impacts could be to different real estate types.



The lunch series invites planning professionals, local government officials, and others who may be interested to attend their informal lunch setting to share ideas and network.



More information and a link for the meeting can be found in the attachment.