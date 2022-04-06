Participation Sought For Parks & Open Space Plan Survey

April 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents are being encouraged to participate in the Livingston County Parks and Open Space Plan Survey.



Every five years, the County Planning Department updates the plan, in partnership with the Livingston County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee.



The purpose of the 2023-2028 plan is to guide the parks, open space and recreation decision-making of Livingston County government over the next five years. Most local municipalities within the County also adopt a 5-year parks plan.



The plans are said to follow the format required by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Review and approval of the plan by the MDNR makes Livingston County government and local units of government eligible for several MDNR grants.



For instance, Phase I development of Fillmore County Park was made possible in large part to a Land & Water Conservation Grant that was administered by MDNR Grants Management.



Public participation is said to be essential to the process.



Officials note that the 2022 survey asks the same questions as the 2018 survey in order to establish a trend analysis that will demonstrate whether or not more people know about, and visit Livingston County parks.



Other survey questions ask about the overall quality and quantity of recreation opportunities in the County and the types of outdoor activities that are of interest to recreation participants.



A link to the survey is provided.