Painted Rock Hunt Underway At Livingston County Parks

January 19, 2022

A painted rock scavenger hunt could net Livingston County parks visitors a gift card.



The Livingston County Parks Rocks! contest is underway at both Lutz County Park in Deerfield Township and Fillmore County Park in Genoa Township. Visitors to those recreation spaces could find any of 30 brightly colored painted rocks hidden by the Livingston County Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee along the trails, signage, benches, and other features. Once a rock is found, snap a picture of yourself or your group by it, and send it in with a brief description of your park experience to communications@livgov.com, or by message on the County’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/livcogov. All rocks have strategically placed no more than 10 feet off the trail on the ground or above.



The contest is open until March 31st. In the first week of April, all photos and descriptions will be posted to the County’s Facebook page for a public vote. The top two most liked submissions will receive a $25 gift card.



The County’s two parks are always free to enter, and more information on them can be found through the link below.



Photo: Livingston County Planning Department