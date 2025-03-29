Free Livingston County Parent Summit & Wellness Fair

March 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first annual Livingston County Parent Summit and Wellness Fair is taking place in April.



The inaugural Summit is described as a powerful event designed to help parents and caregivers navigate the ever-evolving digital world. It will focus on parenting in the age of social media and AI technology, offering expert insights, practical strategies, and resources to help families thrive while minimizing stress and anxiety.



The event takes place on Saturday, April 5th from 8:30am to 12:30pm at Parker Middle School off Wright Road in Howell. It’s put on by the Livingston Educational Service Agency and various partners.



The Summit features breakfast, interactive workshops, engaging keynote speakers, breakout sessions, parent resources, and networking opportunities. Workshops will explore a variety of essential topics such as parenting techniques, communication skills, mental health, and more, all led by local experts.



The event is free and open to all, with no registration needed to attend.



More information is available in the top link.



If a school, church, or organization would like to participate in the Wellness Fair, they can register via the bottom link.