New Medical Director Hired For Livingston & Washtenaw Counties

April 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County has a new medical director.



The Livingston County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Health Department have announced the appointment of Dr. Juan Luis Marquez as a shared medical director representing both counties. Dr. Marquez has served as the interim medical director for Washtenaw County since July of 2019. He received his medical degree from Stanford University and his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Michigan. Dr. Marquez is taking over for Dr. Don Lawrenchuk, who is retiring after decades of public service in Livingston and Wayne Counties. Dr. Lawrenchuk and Dr. Marquez have been working together for several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.



A medical director is responsible for the coordination and oversight of all medical care and services administered through the County. The medical director collaborates with the Health Officer in development of the public health care plans, medical guidance, and provides recommendations to the Board regarding services and programs. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved Dr. Marquez’s appointment on March 5th. The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved Dr. Marquez’s appointment and his first day as joint medical director representing both counties on April 1st.



Local health department officials wished all the best to Dr. Lawrenchuk in his new adventure of retirement and welcomed Dr. Marquez to the Livingston public health team.