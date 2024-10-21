Livingston County Man Wins MI Lottery's Second Chance Game

October 21, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County man has defied the odds by winning the Michigan Lottery’s Second Chance contest twice in the last two years.



The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has won $100,000 in the lottery’s $300 million Extraordinaire Second Chance game. The man won the Diamond Riches Second Chance game back in 2022. The 63-year-old resident told MLive that he couldn’t believe he had won again. He said, in his words, “Winning means my retirement fund just got bigger, which will allow me to spend more time enjoying life.”



The Second Chance contest randomly picks the winner via a drawing in which players earn entries by submitting losing $300 million Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.



The Michigan Lottery suggests players immediately check their tickets, to avoid what happened last year when a $1 million ticket sold in Southfield was never claimed. In such cases, the entire amount reverts to the state School Aid Fund. Normally, 61% of the revenue is awarded to the player, 29% is earmarked for the state School Aid Fund, 7% goes toward retailer commissions and 3% is for operations and administration.