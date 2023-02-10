Livingston County Man Wins $1.15 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot

February 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County man won a Lotto 47 jackpot of $1.15 million after playing a series of numbers made up of his kids' birthdays.



The lucky 64-year-old player chose to remain anonymous and opted for a one-time lump sum payment of about $797,000. He told the Michigan Lottery, “I couldn’t believe it! I called my kids right away to tell them the good news, and they didn’t believe it either. Winning still feels unreal and hasn’t sunk in quite yet.”



The winning Lotto 47 ticket was purchased on January 7th at the Kroger store in Pinckney. With his winnings, the man said he will pay bills, share with family, and add to his savings.