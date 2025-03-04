Livingston County Man Who Lost His Job at the VA Invited to Attend President Donald Trump's Joint Speech By Senator Elissa Slotkin

March 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin announced that she is inviting a Livingston County man as her guest to President Donald Trump’s Joint Speech on Tuesday.



Andrew Lennox, a U.S. Marine veteran working at the VA in Ann Arbor, was recently fired by DOGE.



Lennox was born and raised in Romeo and received a Bachelor’s in Middle Eastern Studies and Arabic from Western Michigan University in 2011. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines shortly after graduating, where he served as an infantryman and recruiter for 10 years. He was deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.



Since December, Lennox has worked as an administrative officer in the Primary Care Division at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Ann Arbor. On Feb. 13, he was fired by DOGE via email, according to a statement from Slotkin.



“Service is in Andrew’s blood, and after serving our nation as a U.S. Marine infantryman overseas and a recruiter stateside, he wanted to continue serving at the VA,” Slotkin said. “I’m thrilled to have him as my guest at the President’s speech, but I wish it were under different circumstances. Elon Musk knows nothing about the VA, and it’s shameful Andrew got a pink slip as part of these arbitrary firings.”