Livingston County Lightning STUNT Club Offers New Opportunities for Girl Athletes

August 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There is a new opportunity for young girls in the WHMI listening area to learn STUNT cheerleading skills that could potentially lead to college scholarship opportunities.



"It's meant to be supplimental to the sideline season. Instead of just having sideline time where you're cheering for a football team, this is like you're the star of the show. This is is your sport. You get to compete and have that outlet during the sideline seaseon. It's nice for athletes who really like to compete," said Kristin Wanke, director of the Livingston County STUNT Club, which operates out of Livingston County Gymnastics in Howell.



The STUNT Club currently has athletes from ages 11 to 14, who will compete in two U.S.A. Cheer tournaments, and local games.



"Our hope is to grow our program to have athletes and teams that serve athletes ages 5 to 18. So, we're hoping quite a bit over this next coming season," said Wanke. "We're going to start open gym for the 2027 competitive season in November."



She says routines are created by U.S.A Cheer, with partner stunts like three girls basing and the flyer flying, basket tosses and pyramids.



"There's girls flying and flipping all over the place. It's really cool and entertaining to watch."



Right now, Wanke says there are only five other teams in Michigan, with teams from Ohio coming up here for competitions.



"It's super popular in California right now, but it is definitely growing in Michigan, too."



And the girls can take the stunt skills they learn to the college level.



"Davenport University (Grand Rapids) and Alma College do really well on the national circuit, but trickling down to the lower levels, it's fairly new," said Wanke. "Scholarships are definitely an option, and it's something our athletes become sought out for. These top elite programs for the colelge level."



The goal she says, is to build confidence, or build resilient kids who never give up on themselves when things get tough.



"That's something I think is really important for the young kids to learn."



Wanke says when the competitive season winds down in October, she'll start advertising open gym times for kids to come get a feel and taste for it.



Contact Kristin Wanke LCL STUNT Club Director and Cheer Tumbling Instructor at Livingston County Gymnastics: kristinwanke17@gmail.com



More information is linked below.