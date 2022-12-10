County Launches "License To Love" Campaign & Dog Photo Contest

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County's Treasurer’s Office and Animal Shelter have teamed up to encourage residents to make sure their dogs are licensed through their “License To Love” campaign and photo contest.



The goal of the campaign is to let the community know that getting a dog license is quick and easy, and it helps protect pets and the community as a whole. To celebrate local dogs, the County is running its “Top Dog Contest” and will crown this year’s winner to be featured in all 2023 dog licensing advertising.



Livingston County’s Animal Shelter Director Christy Peterson says aside from being required by Michigan State Law, dog licenses have many benefits and are important. Treasurer Jennifer Nash stressed that there is no penalty for a dog not ever having been licensed or for licensing late – they simply want dog owners to know of the requirement and benefits and to join them in celebrating local pets by obtaining what they call “Your License to Love”.



To spread the word about the dog licenses and celebrate local pups this December, the “Top Dog Contest” will run through December 31st and residents are being asked to submit a festive holiday photo of their dog.



In January, the County’s Facebook page will run a post asking residents to vote for their favorite photo. The photo of the dog with the most “likes” will be named the County’s Top Dog and their photo will be used in dog licensing advertising for 2023.



Complete licensing and contest information are available in the attached release.