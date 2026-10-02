Livingston Co. Judge Dismisses Charges Against Utah Man in Alleged Kidnapping Case

October 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry on Friday announced charges were dismissed this week against a Utah man in connection to an incident in May involving an 8-year-old Brighton Township girl.



Ryan Rojas was charged with one count of Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes. He was soliciting business door-to-door in the girl's neighborhood, when she reported him to her father, alleging he tried to lure her into the woods.



In a statement, Henry said 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain determined the conduct of Ryan Rojas did not rise to the level of criminal behavior and there was lack of criminal evidence.



"Cases involving the safety of children demand that we take every allegation seriously and carefully pursue the evidence wherever is leads," said Henry. "Our office did exactly that -- we reviewed the investigation submitted to our office, brought the appropriate charge, and presented the evidence to the Court. While we respect the Court's authority, we are carefully evaluating every legal option available, including an appeal."



Henry commended the Michigan State Police for their quick response to this incident and the thorough investigation.