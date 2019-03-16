Livingston County's January Jobless Rate 3.3%

January jobless rates increased across the state but held steady locally.



January seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates advanced in each of the state’s 17 major labor market areas, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 3.3% in January. Although the rate remained unchanged from December, Livingston’s ranking among Michigan’s 83 counties improved from 11th to 4th.



Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives, says seasonal job reductions and temporary layoffs in the auto sector pushed up unemployment rates in Michigan regions in January. However, he says jobless rates remain lower over the year throughout the state. (JM)