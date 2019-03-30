Livingston County's February Unemployment Rate 3.4%

March 30, 2019

February jobless rates fell across the state and locally.



Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in the state’s 17 major labor market areas decreased over the month, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Total employment in February advanced in all regions and workforce levels rose in most areas. Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 3.4% in February, marking an increase of just one-tenth of a percentage point from January. However, Livingston’s ranking fell to 10th among Michigan’s 83 counties.



Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives, says regional labor markets showed district monthly seasonal trends. He noted that seasonal job increases occurred in local schools and state universities as students returned from holiday break, adding recalls also occurred in February among auto workers on temporary layoff. (JM)