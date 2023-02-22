Livingston County Investigators Solve 40-Year-Old Cold Case

February 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Investigators in Livingston County have solved the 40-year-old cold case murder of Christina Lynn Castiglione.



The case extends back to March 19th, 1983 when 19-year-old Castiglione was last seen in Redford Township near Detroit. Police found her body on March 29th, 1983 underneath melting snow in the Oak Grove State Game Area in Deerfield Township.



It was determined that Castiglione was raped and strangled to death. The case was established as a cold case in 2009 when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office formed a unit for cold case files. Since then, the primary investigators were retired law enforcement officers who received funding in 2022 via a nonprofit agency to be used for DNA testing.



The DNA was traced to Charles David Shaw, who investigators say committed the murder at 26 years of age. Shaw was found dead in Detroit on November 27th, 1983.



Police were never able to find the connection between Castiglione and Shaw, but the man did have a criminal history of drug possession and attempting to abduct a woman in a McDonald’s parking lot in Fowlerville in 1981.



A press conference was held by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, February 22nd to update the public. A release is attached.