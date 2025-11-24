Livingston County Honors New Forever Families During Annual Adoption Day

November 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monday as "Adoption Day" at Livingston County Family Court, where several families celebrated the Thanksgiving season by welcoming new members into their fold.



"These are children who have been in foster care and have been living with these families for several months, or years, and have been awaiting permanent stability," says Debby Shaw, juvenile and probate court administrator.



"It's absolutely joyous when you see a family coming together. It's not just about the child, but it's about the other siblings and parents-to-be, and the love they will get from this situation."



Adoption proceedings in Michigan are 100 percent confidential. On Adoption Day, the court and families open the proceedings to the public, enabling the community to learn about adoption and to celebrate with these families, according to Shaw.



Michigan will recognize "Adoption Day" on Tuesday, in honor of National Adoption Month.



"There are 65 kids in Livingston County that are currently in foster care. Many of them will be returned to their biological parents, but several of them will not be be able to be returned to their homes and will be seeking new homes," Shaw added.



"Those kids could be babies. They could be six or 7-years-old. They may even be teenagers, and in need of a family to love them and take care of them, and be their family."



Shaw says families interested in fostering or adopting a child should contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Livingston County Family Court, linked below.