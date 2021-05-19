Livingston County Honors EMS "Frontline Heroes"

May 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County officials are honoring frontline heroes this week for their lifesaving work during the pandemic.



EMS Recognition Week runs through Saturday and, in a press release, Livingston County EMS Director David Feldpausch said he was “extremely proud” of the “amazing” staff of professionals, who he said quickly adapted to everything that has been asked of them over the last year.”



Feldpausch said that they have continuously stepped up to ensure the needs of the community are met, often at the sacrifice of their family and personal lives, adding that “Livingston County is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of compassionate EMS providers.”



From implementing extra safety precautions and disinfecting protocols to safely care for patients in emergencies, whether related to COVID or not, Feldpausch said their EMS professionals demonstrated their tireless devotion. “The 101 heroes who work for EMS make it possible to serve our community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”



It was noted that Livingston County EMS receives more than 19,000 requests for service per year and is the sole provider of prehospital emergency services for area residents. “We’re lucky to have some of the greatest people in the State of Michigan constantly," said Feldpaush, "ensuring that emergency services are available to our County at all times. Thank You, Livingston County EMS!”



Pictured: Livingston County EMS Paramedics Christiana Eisenhut and Brandon Walker are shown alongside all of the equipment carried in one of the county's ambulances.