Livingston County Middle School Honors Band Concert Friday Night

February 14, 2019

A number of middle school band students from local districts will come together for a special concert tomorrow night.



24 seventh and eighth-grade band students from Highlander Way Middle School and Parker Middle School in Howell will participate in the 2019 Livingston County Middle School Honors Band. The students will join other middle school band students from Brighton, Hartland and Fowlerville as they spend the day working in sectionals and as a full band preparing for the Livingston County Middle School Honor Band Concert to be held Friday night. Members of the Livingston County Middle School Honors Band were nominated to participate by their band directors. The Honors Band was created in 2018 by middle school band directors from around the county as a way to honor, reward and recognize students who show a real passion for band. The program allows students to work with different directors and in small groups focused on their instrument. The Livingston County Middle School Honor Band Concert is free and open to the public. It starts at 7pm in the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center located at 1200 W. Grand River in Howell.



The Highlander Way Middle School students performing with the band are Emma Boyer, Samuel Havlik, Victoria Keeton, Katlyn Lorenz, Ava Moore, Valerie Ramirez, Cara Robison, Gracie Sheets, Rhyan Stearn-Raskin, Katie Ward, Zachary White, and Clara Williams.



From Parker Middle School the students participating in the honors band are Makenzie Cude, Bryanna Cunningham, Dorian Damboiu, Emily Dersch, Gavyn Forcia, Riley Gondek, Andrew Eden, Evie Grossman, Ella Koons, Chris Marzewski, Sean Sullivan, Gabbie Mena, Harrison Putkela, and Olivia Speer. (JM)