Livingston County Home Sales Fell YOY in February, Listings Up

March 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County saw more homes listed on the market in February than the same time last year, but year-over-year units sold, average days on the market and median sales price all were down compared to a year ago.



The median sales price in Livingston County last month was $379,000, down 2.2 percent compared to February 2025, according to data firm Realcomp.



“Inventory has been a continued struggle year-over-year and it doesn’t help with home prices. We had mild increases last year of about three percent on average, but that limited inventory makes it more competitive with buyers,” says Sherri Garron, president of the Livingston County Association of Realtors.



“It was a strange winter. Because it was such a heavy winter, we didn’t sell the number of homes we though we were going to sell over winter. Which means we’re probably gearing up for a big spring.”



New listings YOY were up 4 percent across Southeast Michigan in February, while pending sales were down 7.5 percent. In Livingston County, total listings were up 13.2 percent, but total sales were off by 29.3 percent.



“A lot folks say they’ll wait until more inventory comes on. Sometimes the challenge with that is when more inventory comes on, more buyers come on. So, it kind of limits your opportunity if there’s more buyers in the market,” Garron added.



The median sales price of a single-family home in Washtenaw County last month was $382,500, and $338,000 in Oakland County.



February’s housing data is linked below.