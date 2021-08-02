Health Department Hosting Walk-In COVID Vaccine Clinics

August 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Starting today, the Livingston County Health Department is offering walk-in clinic hours for those interested to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Health Department continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others who are not able to get vaccinated. It’s said to be especially important as families turn their attention to the start of the next school year and key to send students back protected. Thus, the department is shifting away from hosting mobile clinics and will now be offering walk-in vaccinations.



The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is being offered Monday through Thursday from 9am to 1pm and the one-dose Janssen vaccine is offered on Fridays from 9am to 1pm. It’s offered for free to anyone age 12 and up but minors must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccination.



LCHD Public Information Officer Courtney Rynkiewicz says the goal is to make receiving the vaccine as easy as possible for anyone who wants to get it. She tells WHMI they’re hoping that offering the walk-in opportunities on weekdays during the month of August - and possibly into the future - will make it more convenient for people to stop in whenever is good for them.



The Health Department clinic is located at 2300 East Grand River, Suite 102 in Howell. Additionally, LETS Transportation is providing Livingston County residents with free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Those in need can contact LETS to schedule a ride at 517-546-6600.



More information is available in the attached release.