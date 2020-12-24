COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Livingston County

December 24, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





A local hospital and the Livingston County Health Department received and administered their first shipments of the FDA-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital received 800 doses, joining six other Trinity Health Michigan hospitals that have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to front line workers. Trinity Health Michigan hospitals throughout the state expect to continue to receive weekly shipments of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine. Officials say all of the hospitals have ultra-cold freezers and are prepared to receive, store and distribute vaccines over the coming months.



Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are limited. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services identified a phased approach for vaccine distribution. At St. Joe’s, the vaccines are being administered on a voluntary basis to health care personnel who meet the CDC-defined criteria of direct patient care to COVID-19 patients, including those working on the COVID units, Intensive Care Unit, and Emergency Department. Employees who work in those departments are being given the opportunity to self-register and make an appointment to obtain the vaccine.



Meanwhile, the Livingston County Health Department also received the Moderna vaccine and began vaccinating priority groups– calling it a historic day. The department says first priorities include long-term care facilities, EMS, fire medical responders, and frontline heath care providers not already being vaccinated through their hospital or organization. Staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities will be vaccinated though national pharmacies in coordination with the federal government.



The Department expects vaccine administration to roll out over a series of months. It says eventually as vaccine becomes more widely available; a variety of partners will be engaged in the distribution and administration process including St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, local pharmacies, and outpatient clinics. There is no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine, however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The department says the Moderna vaccine requires two doses, separated by 28 days and individuals should receive both doses in order to be considered fully vaccinated.



Officials say people who are vaccinated must stay committed to the recommended safety guidelines and it is crucial to remain vigilant - avoid crowds, continue physical distancing, wear masks and continue excellent hand hygiene.



Pictured top is Christy getting vaccine at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Pictured middle is Emma Harman, Epidemiologist with the LCHD receiving the vaccine from Kristen Flory, Public Health Nurse.



Press releases from St. Joe's and LCHD are attached, along with an informational sheet about the vaccine.