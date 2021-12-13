Livingston County Health Department Scheduling Boosters

December 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is now scheduling COVID booster shot appointments for residents 16 and up.



Following the recent Federal Drug Administration approval and Centers for Disease Control recommendation, the local health department has opened appointment slots for those 16 and older. They report that everyone at least 16 years old is eligible for a booster. Individuals over 18 who received the Phizer or Moderna primary vaccine may get a booster at six months or more after their primary series. Those over 16 who got the Phizer shot may get the Phizer booster after 6 months. People over 18 who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson can get a booster dose two or more months after their initial shot. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination.



Anyone receiving shots through the LCHD is required to show proof of prior COVID-19 vaccinations.



Additionally, the health department is holding a Pfizer clinic at Chilson Hills Church on Tuesday for people 16 and up. The church is located at 4440 Brighton Road, Howell MI 48843. Those details are in the flyer posted below.



Moderna and Janssen shots can still be scheduled through the health department for adults. Vaccines and boosters continue to be widely available, not just from the health department, but also from many local providers and pharmacies.



To find a convenient location, visit vaccines.gov.