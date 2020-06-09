Livingston County Immunization Clinic To Re-Open June 15th

June 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department Immunization Clinic is re-opening next week.



The health department has announced that the clinic will be re-opening for immunizations and TB tests by appointment only, starting Monday, June 15th. The clinic provides vaccines for children, teens, and adults by appointment only.



Meanwhile, the health department has been offering essential services over the phone and/or through email. Normal operations and office hours are also expected to resume on Monday, June 15th. Face coverings are required when entering the facility and measures are in place to ensure social distancing and safety among clients and staff. Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke says they will still be carrying out essential and other services remotely, over the phone and through email, whenever possible. Radke tells WHMI most programs transitioned to providing services remotely and will continue to function in that way. If clients need to be seen in person at the Health Department, she says measures are in place to ensure safety for clients and staff.



Clients seeking immunizations are asked to call the health department’s main line at 517-546-9850 to schedule an appointment. Radke says that way they can make sure residents stay healthy and up-to-date on routine immunizations while also practicing safe social distancing. For more information, visit the health department website. A link is provided.