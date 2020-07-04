Health Department Urges COVID-19 Safety This Holiday Weekend

July 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is highlighting steps area residents can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this holiday weekend.



Officials stress that COVID-19 is still spreading in the community. A press release states with restrictions lifted, more residents are leaving their homes - increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 as they encounter more people. Officials say cases continue to increase across the state as well as across the nation. Since June 15th, the Health Department has seen an increase of 51 cases in 18 days. In the past two weeks, the department has also seen a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in younger people. Officials say that shows that everyone, young and old, can be affected and now is not the time to let your guard down against COVID-19.



The department is encouraging residents to take safe steps while celebrating this Fourth of July weekend and advises choosing activities that limit exposure to others. The department has issued a list of different recommendations for those who are planning to travel or host or attend an event this weekend to protect themselves and others during personal and social activities. Those can be viewed in the attached release.