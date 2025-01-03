Livingston County Health Department Giving Out Free Radon Test Kits This Month

January 3, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents can test their homes for a dangerous, radioactive gas for free.



The Livingston County Health Department is giving free radon test kits to residents during the month of January.



Radon can build up in homes and buildings without people noticing. It is a byproduct of the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. It can enter homes or buildings through cracks or openings in the foundation floor or walls. If given enough time, radon can build up to high enough levels to be harmful to people’s health.



Officials say radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation. According to the EPA, it is estimated that radon contributes to 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.



“About 40% of homes in Livingston County have high radon levels, according to a study by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy,” LCHD Environmental Health Director Heather Blair said. “You can’t see, smell or taste radon, and it doesn’t cause any warning symptoms like headaches or nausea. The only way to know if radon levels are high in your home is to test.”



The EPA recommends fixing homes that have radon levels higher than 4 picocuries per liter, pCi/L, to prevent gas build-up indoors. A radon mitigation system can reduce radon levels, and can be installed by qualified contractors.



Short-term radon tests can be picked up for free at the LCHD’s Environmental Health Division office, located at 2300 East Grand River Ave., in Howell.



Free kits can also be picked up at the following city and township offices, while supplies last: City of Brighton, Brighton Twp., Cohoctah Twp., Conway Twp., Deerfield Twp., Village of Fowlerville, Genoa Twp., Green Oak Twp., Hamburg Twp., Hartland Twp., City of Howell, Iosco Twp., Marion Twp., Oceola Twp., Village of Pinckney, Putnam Twp., Tyrone Twp., and Unadilla Twp.



Kits can be purchased at LCHD after January or at local hardware and home improvement stores.



For more information about radon, call LCHD at 517-546-9858 or the Michigan Indoor Radon Program at 1-800-RADON-GAS (723-63427). There is also more information available at the two links below.