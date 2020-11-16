Free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic This Sunday

November 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free drive-thru flu shot clinic is being hosted this weekend by the Livingston County Health Department.



The clinic comes at a time Livingston County is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19. The Health Department says everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine, especially this year. Officials say widespread flu vaccination will reduce the spread of flu during the COVID-19 pandemic and can prevent or reduce serious illness and related hospitalizations or deaths. Flu vaccination can also reduce the chance of people becoming infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.



The Free Flu Vaccine Clinic will take place this Sunday, November 22nd from 10am to 1pm in the parking lot of the Livingston County Health Department located at 2300 East Grand River in Howell. No pre-registration is required for attending. All community members 6 months of age and older are welcome to attend. When arriving for vaccinations, people are asked to remember to wear a mask and comfortable clothing so that nurses can access their upper arm. Adults are encouraged to bring a form of identification.



The Health Department recommends people print and complete a Flu Form prior to arriving. That link is provided.