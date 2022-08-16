Search Process Being Finalized For New LCHD Director

August 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The search process for a new director of the Livingston County Health Department is finally getting finalized.



The Personnel Committee of the Board of Commissioners met Monday night and approved a resolution authorizing the selection process for the vacant health officer position.



Longtime Director Diane McCormick retired in July. Her recommendation was to appoint Deputy Health Officer Matt Bolang to the position, who is also the Director of Environmental Health. He is also currently serving as the interim director.



Members have had differing views about the process and whether to appoint Bolang or launch a search. It was clarified during the meeting that the quote to hire a search firm was around $21,000. The board ultimately directed the Personnel Committee to figure things out.



Monday’s resolution outlines the next steps in which the Human Resources department will be posting the position for 30 days - which was said to be the normal posting process.



The Personnel Committee will then conduct a review of applications, vet candidates, and make a recommendation to the board for confirmation of the appointment.



Commissioner Doug Helzerman stated he would be happy to pay for the search and commented he believes the hire will be one of the most important decisions he’ll make while on the board. He added Bolang has been excellent for running the department with a smooth flow, it’s just he has some “what ifs” in the back of his mind.



Chairman Wes Nakagiri again expressed his preference for a “vigorous search” and a candidate with a medical background.



The resolution goes to the full board for approval on Monday.