Livingston County Health Department Releases Latest COVID Report

June 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County has seen a decrease in the number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.



That’s according to the Livingston County Health Department, which issued its latest COVID update and report Friday.



Over the month of May, there were 757 total cases or an average of 24 cases per day. There were 26 new COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and 14 deaths in Livingston County. To present, there have been a total 180 deaths. The current test positivity rate in Livingston County is 3.2%, which is lower than the state rate of 4.2%.



The Department says the most common ages of individuals with confirmed or probable cases is from 10-20 years old, however there are also high counts in the 40-60 year age range. The average age is 38.



With the arrival of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the Department said there is hope on the horizon for the end of the pandemic. Officials said the reduction in the case count and test positivity rate reflect both the continued effort of residents to choose safe activities and practice risk mitigation strategies, as well as an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston County. The Department added that slowing transmission will still require community teamwork and reminds residents to continue to choose safe activities when planning for summer.



The full report is attached.