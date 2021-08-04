Local Health Department Recommends Return To Masks

August 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





The Livingston County Health Department is recommending that people mask up again.



On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the COVID-19 transmission level in Livingston County to substantial - an increase from the previous level of moderate. With the new level of COVID-19 spread, the local Health Department and CDC recommend that all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.



Additionally, the Department says individuals who have been exposed to an individual known or suspected of having COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, regardless of vaccination status. The announcement was made via a Facebook post on Monday.







The level of community transmission for surrounding Oakland, Shiawassee and Ingham Counties was listed as substantial while Washtenaw and Genesee Counties were listed as moderate.



The CDC cited the much more contagious delta variant's surge in advising that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with high transmission. The change is based on new research suggesting vaccinated people who get infected can spread it to others, even if the vaccinated don’t get seriously ill. It helps protect the unvaccinated, including children not yet eligible for the shots.



Local health officials are encouraging anyone who is able to get vaccinated to help prevent COVID-19 illness and prevent hospitalization and death. The Health Department is also now offering daily vaccination clinics.



A map is available that provides detailed county-level trend data for cases and positivity, which can be accessed through the provided link.