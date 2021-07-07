Livingston County Health Department Hosting COVID Vaccine Clinics

July 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A series of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being hosted by the Livingston County Health Department.



Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Lindsay Gestro says they’re working with the Ingham County Health Department to publicize a clinic this Friday at Stockbridge High School from 3 to 5pm. For those who live on the west side of Livingston County, she said it’s sometimes easier for them to go into Ingham versus Livingston. A drive-thru clinic is also scheduled this Saturday from 9am to noon at Fowlerville High School. Informational flyers are attached.



Additional clinics are planned next weekend at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Brighton and at Pinckney Pathfinder Middle School.



Gestro tells WHMI they continue to encourage the public to get vaccinated because there are still a lot of unknowns with variants and the vaccine still remains the best protection against COVID-19. Gestro says they further want people to get vaccinated to help protect their loved ones and family members as not everyone can get the vaccine. She noted the higher vaccination rates are in the community, the more likely they’ll be able to remain open and get back to routine activities but they also want to keep kids in school. Gestro said the more youth who are vaccinated, the more they’ll be able to participate in after school activities and sports, but it also decreases the chances of them having to quarantine if they do have an exposure.





Gestro says the process takes about 20 minutes and they work to get people in and out quickly. She says walk-ins are welcome but they prefer people schedule appointments so they can plan ahead for staffing and how much vaccine to bring.



Gestro says they try to offer two types of vaccine at each clinic, which is a luxury now compared to the beginning when they were barely able to offer enough. Those include the Janssen one-dose vaccine and Pfizer two-dose vaccine, which those age 12 and up are eligible to receive.



As the local Health Department moves forward with clinic outreach, it plans to begin holding daily walk-in clinics at their building but more information will be released at a later date. Those with questions about the vaccine or clinics can contact the Livingston County Health Department at 517-546-9850 or can also email covid19@livgov.com.



For those who are unable to make some of the upcoming clinics, Gestro noted that vaccine is also readily available in multiple locations across the county. Information is available at www.vaccinefinder.org.