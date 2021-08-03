Local Health Dept. COVID Funding Draws Citizen Criticism

August 3, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is set to receive more federal funding that will aid in their response to COVID-19, but some residents want them to reject at least a portion of it.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioner’s General Government Committee on Monday considered a resolution to accept roughly $1,523,365 in federal aid through the state health department for the Livingston County Health Department. Deputy Health Officer and Director of Environmental Health, Matt Bolang, spoke with commissioners about how this is basically a continuation of funding that formerly came in chunks during the pandemic, but is now coming in one lump sum.



Roughly $1-million of the funding would be set aside for COVID immunizations and infection prevention. But it was the remaining $516,095 that had a few residents up in arms during public comment. That portion is marked towards contact tracing, case investigation, testing coordination, violation monitoring, and wrap-around services.



Janine Iyer complimented the work put in by LCHD staff, but said she was against kids being pressured into vaccinations at school and didn’t want people coming onto her property to approach her about her vaccination status. She and Peggy Tomlinson also shared concerns about contact tracing. Elizabeth Bonner and Jason Peters asked the committee not to take money if it meant it would result in COVID enforcement. Several were of the belief that the money came with strings attached to it.



Commissioner Mitch Zajac asked Bolang to confirm that the funding isn’t going to change how the health department has been handling its response so far. He asked Bolang to verify that the bulk of this money can only be used for staff support and supplies, is not a call for the mass vaccination of kids, and is not a change from what the health department is currently doing. Bolang confirmed those items. When he was asked about the health department conducting any enforcement to date, Bolang said any that they have has been very informal and education-based. During the second public comment, Stephanie Kree took exception to this, saying her family business has been harassed by the local health department after a complaint was made.



Bolang noted how this funding previously allowed them to hire more nurses and reserve space for vaccinations, and the new round will let them continue to keep the staff on hand. Commissioner Doug Helzerman pointed out that contact tracing has a history of being used before COVID was around and wasn’t invented for this disease. He also reiterated that they have no plans to force vaccinations.



Commissioner Brenda Plank addressed the worry that the money was coming with “strings attached” and said that if it came to where they were asked to go door-to-door to vaccinate people or require passports because they accepted this money, that she would never vote for it.



The committee voted unanimously on the resolution, amending it to add a condition of acceptance reading that they only do so as far as potential contract language adjustments do not change the scope of the existing agreement. It will now go to the full board.